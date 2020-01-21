How an Egyptian village turns a profit on used tyres

Residents of the Egyptian village of Mit al-Harun have for decades eked out a living by recycling old tyres into baskets, landscaping materials and alternative fuels.

From early morning, workers covered in soot and dust can be seen sharpening their knives to cut huge tyres stockpiled on the village's roadsides.

“The entire village works on recycling damaged tyres,” said 35-year-old Abdelwahab Mohamed outside his workshop.

“We inherited it from our fathers and grandfathers.”

The small Nile Delta village, about 70km north of Cairo, has gained a reputation as Egypt's top rubber recycling hub.

Dealers collect used tyres from across the country, delivering them to Mit al-Harun in huge trucks.

Mohamed said prices per tyre go up to about 70 Egyptian pounds (about R58).