Features

How an Egyptian village turns a profit on used tyres

21 January 2020 - 08:02 By AFP Relaxnews
A labourer stands before piles of stacked tyres at a rubber recycling workshop in the village of Mit al-Harun in Egypt's central Nile delta Gharbia Governorate.
A labourer stands before piles of stacked tyres at a rubber recycling workshop in the village of Mit al-Harun in Egypt's central Nile delta Gharbia Governorate.
Image: AFP

Residents of the Egyptian village of Mit al-Harun have for decades eked out a living by recycling old tyres into baskets, landscaping materials and alternative fuels.

From early morning, workers covered in soot and dust can be seen sharpening their knives to cut huge tyres stockpiled on the village's roadsides.

“The entire village works on recycling damaged tyres,” said 35-year-old Abdelwahab Mohamed outside his workshop.

“We inherited it from our fathers and grandfathers.”

The small Nile Delta village, about 70km north of Cairo, has gained a reputation as Egypt's top rubber recycling hub.

Dealers collect used tyres from across the country, delivering them to Mit al-Harun in huge trucks.

Mohamed said prices per tyre go up to about 70 Egyptian pounds (about R58).

Red tape hinders SAB bid for clean power

Global parent AB InBev wants all its facilities to buy 50% of their electricity from renewable sources by the end of this year and all of it by 2025
Business
2 days ago

“We cut the tyres here and pull out material, including wire rings, which are collected by steel and iron factories to be recycled,” he said.

“Tyre rubber is often chopped into small pieces to be used by cement factories as an energy source,” an alternative to low-grade mazut fuel oil.

Other parts are recycled into mulch for playgrounds, he added.

Mohamed said his work has grown unstable over the years, especially since the 2011 uprising that unseated longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak and triggered years of political and economic turmoil.

“There are days with plenty of work and others with little to none,” he said.

At another workshop, 43-year-old Mostafa Azab fashions baskets out of tyres from trucks, tractors and industrial vehicles.

WATCH | Surfing the streets with waste pickers, SA's unsung heroes

Two men who make their living picking over Joburg's trash get to visit the ocean they're ultimately helping to save in the moving local documentary, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“We cut the tyre in half, then we split its inner layers using a winch, before shaping them into baskets and hammering nails about the edges to make them hold,” said Azab.

The heavy-duty baskets are often used by farmers, gardeners and labourers, he said.

Azab's workshop, with a handful of workers, processes up to 10 tyres a day, producing between 80 and 120 baskets.

Azab's brother, Haitham, said the job was “exhausting”.

“It requires physical strength to carry about the heavy tyres,” he said.

“If we had the option of a more stable occupation, we would have quit this one. But this is our only source of income.”

MORE

Collection of rare toy cars auctioned for more than R5m

A toy collector has reaped huge financial rewards for being a careful child with his play cars
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car

A video trending on social media, shockingly recorded by the driver, shows a South African motorist traveling at 308 km/h on the N1 highway
Motoring
22 hours ago

Hatchbacks dethrone SUVs in SA's used-vehicle market

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) may well be the darling of the global motor industry, but in SA they have been dethroned by the humble hatchback
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car Features
  2. Toyota premiers its new Yaris rally car for the road New Models
  3. New Volkswagen Golf GTI to debut at Geneva Motor Show New Models
  4. Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020 New Models
  5. Uber co-founder Kalanick walks away with R42 billion news

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X