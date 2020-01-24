Unboxing the legendary Citroën DS

On 5 October 1955, at the Paris Motor Show, Citroën unveiled a new car to the startled eyes of the public. It was called the DS19, and it was an immediate sensation. The car was highly unconventional and yet marvellously practical in a way only the French seemed to have mastered. Even the name DS had an unmistakable Gallic flavour: Déesse means "goddess" in French.

Citroën in those years was the quintessential French motor manufacturer. Its remarkable record of radical innovation started under the guidance of its founder, André Citroën, and was continued and expanded during the years 1934 to 1975, when it was under control of Michelin Tyre Company. Michelin was not only financially sound, and technology-orientated, but the company was also intelligent and sympathetic enough not to stifle the flair and originality of Citroën's engineers.

Under Michelin's management Citroën produced three milestone models, the Traction Avant (1934–1957), the 2CV (1948–1990) and the DS (1955–1975). The Traction Avant was known as the Light Fifteen in South Africa after the 15 horsepower fiscal rating applied in Britain for the purposes of road tax.

The first thing about the DS that contrasted sharply with the upright, boxy family sedans produced by European and British manufacturers in the mid-1950s was its futuristic, aerodynamic body. The hand of an aeronautical engineer was clearly discernible, and his name was André Lefèbvre, an engineer who started his career at the Voisin aircraft company. The most stunning innovation, however, was under the smooth, shark-like skin.

Like the Traction Avant, the DS had front wheel drive, but instead of the usual steel springs for the suspension, the DS used a revolutionary four-wheel independent hydro-pneumatic suspension. This system, already fitted to the rear suspension of the 1954 Traction Avant as a trial, was developed by Paul Magès, an employee of Citroën.