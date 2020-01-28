'Don't do it!' How being arrested for a driving offence can change your life

The Audi driver who recorded himself driving at 308km/h was arrested at the weekend while attending a funeral. While he was reaching those speeds, his adrenaline was likely high and, giving him the benefit of the doubt, he was probably not thinking of the consequences of his actions.

Eugene Herbert, MD of MasterDrive, which specialises in advanced driver training, said while most people know they will be in trouble, do they know what will happen? “This is assuming that you do not first kill or injure yourself in a crash as a result of drunken or reckless driving. If you survive, once you get out of hospital, you will still likely face charges.

“Then if you are not injured, but caught committing a serious offence behind the wheel, whether that be speeding or driving while drunk, you can be sure that at some point you will spend a few hours or even a night in jail. If you are detained for drunk driving you will have blood drawn on the way to your cell. Some may now be thinking of the shock advert from a few years ago of the SAPS van and the occupants who wait in there for you,” said Herbert.