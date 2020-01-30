South Africa ranks as one of most dangerous countries to drive in

Another festive season, another grim road death toll.

There was a 10% drop in road deaths over the festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced last Thursday. A total of 1,617 people died compared to the 1,789 deaths recorded over the same December 1 to January 15 holiday period in 2018/2019.

Fatal collisions fell by only 3% but there was a major reduction in the number of crashes with five or more fatalities.

At a press conference in Pretoria, Mbalula said the reduced death toll met the department’s annual 10% target, which he attributed to an intensified Arrive Alive campaign.

But it’s hardly any reason to celebrate, and he said much more needed to be done to meaningfully reduce road carnage.

Plane crashes like the recent one in Iran that claimed 176 lives grab international headlines, but nearly nine times more people than that lost their lives on local roads in the past holiday season. It’s a tragedy not lessened by being insidious.

SA remains one of the world’s most dangerous countries to drive in. It is listed 13th out of 195 countries in the number of road deaths per capita, with an alarming 28.2 road deaths per 100,000 population, according to a study released in January by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

It revealed that SA’s roads were far more dangerous than countries like Singapore, which topped the list as the safest country with just 3.53 deaths per 100,000 people.

The research found those most likely to be injured in collisions were men aged 25-29, and that accident rates among that demographic were twice as common as among women of the same age.