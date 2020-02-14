Driving the Nürburgring Nordschleife is the ultimate motoring pilgrimage

After nearly 25 years of lusting at the prospect of driving there, and vicariously experiencing the place through computer games, the dream finally came true recently when two friends and I alighted from a rental Opel Astra straight onto the tarmac of the most storied racetrack in the world, the 21.9km-long Nürburgring Nordschleife (North Loop) in Germany.

The track opened on June 18 1927 and the current layout is shorter than the original, which spanned an unbelievable 28km. Motorsport history is deeply engraved both on its graffiti-coated tarmac and its steel barriers.

Argentinian and five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, who dominated the first decade of Formula 1 and is considered one of the sport’s best drivers, had his best race at this track in 1957.

The legend of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows was birthed here in 1937 when the factory team had to quickly scrape the paint off its W25 race car to comply with a surprise change in weight rules. Then there was the Hunt–Lauda rivalry that simmered during the 1976 Formula One season, culminating in Niki Lauda’s fiery crash. His arch nemesis, Briton James Hunt, was the last person to win a Formula One race at the track.