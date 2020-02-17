Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know

When you buy a car and choose to finance it, you have a few options to consider. These include over how many months you want to pay off the car, and whether you want it to be fully paid off at the end of this period, or if you’ll have a balloon/residual payment, which is a lump sum due at the end of your repayment period.

Barend Smit, marketing director of MotorHappy, a supplier of motor management solutions and car insurance options, uses the following example to explain how balloon/residual payments work:

“James is buying a new car for R350,000. He doesn’t have a deposit, so he’ll be financing the full amount. If the interest rate is 10% and the car is financed over 60 months, with no balloon payment, James will need to pay about R7,531 a month.

“If James chooses to include a balloon payment in his financing, for example 30% (R105,000), then his monthly repayment will be lower, about R6,175. However, at the end of the five- year term, he will still need to settle his balloon payment,” said Smit.

If you opt for a balloon payment you can choose one of the following ways of settling it:

1 Trading in your car for a newer model and using the amount you receive for your old car to settle the payment.

2 Refinancing the payment with the bank so you can continue to pay it off.

3 Using other savings you have to settle the payment.

“The advantage of including a balloon payment is that you lower your monthly costs. However, you’ll end up paying more in interest over the life of the loan, as the loan amount will not be decreasing as quickly,” cautioned Smit.