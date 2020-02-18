Nissan NP300 fails another crash test

A Global NCAP test has revealed the stark differences in crash safety that can exist between new and old generation vehicles.

In a 56km/h head-on crash test between the Nissan NP300 Hardbody and new-generation Nissan Navara, the Hardbody performed significantly worse. The driver in the badly crumpled Hardbody would likely have died from their injuries, but the driver from the Navara would have walked away, according to David Ward, chief executive and president of Global NCAP.

"The difference in crashworthiness is extraordinary,” he said.

Both vehicles have ABS brakes and airbags but the Navara is fitted with electronic stability control, which is absent on the Hardbody.

Global NCAP's crash test was between a new 2019 African Nissan Hardbody and a second-hand 2015 Navara NP300 built in Europe. The latter is the same Navara that was introduced in SA in 2017. The NP300 Hardbody is an old generation Nissan one-ton bakkie that continues to sell in SA and elsewhere in Africa alongside the new-generation Navara.