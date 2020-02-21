Honda on a Quest for men and women of courage to take part in off-road adventure

Entries are open for Honda Quest True Adventure 2020, a motorcycle competition on the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin.

Honda is looking for adventure riders in southern Africa to compete in the nine-day, 2,500km off-road expedition in the Northern Cape and Western Cape starting on April 2.

The event is suited to “men and women of courage who are adventurous, don't shy away from physical and mental challenges, take the initiative and function as part of a team”, says Honda Motorcycles Southern Africa.

“Quest is not a race or a rally, it is an adventure expedition designed to test human endurance and adaptability. Finalists will be tested and judged on their adventure motorcycle riding, mechanical skills, as well as their endurance, courage and resilience against the African terrain and the numerous challenges they will be presented with by the Quest instructors.”

After receipt of the entries, Honda Motorcycles Southern Africa, along with the Specialised Adventures instructors, will select 30 applicants to attend the Quest Boot Camp in Cape Town from March 10-12, where the 14 finalists will be selected.

Participation in the Honda Quest True Adventure 2020 is free, however travel to and from Cape Town for boot camp and Quest is not included, and must be covered by the contestants.

Apart from the title of winning Quest True Adventure 2020, two people will get to keep the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L they use during the Quest True Adventure event.

To enter, visit www.quest-trueadventure.com. Closing date for entries is Sunday February 23.