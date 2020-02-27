We help build Ford Ranger engines in Port Elizabeth

An electric car contains about 200 parts and requires less of a workforce and about 3.7 man hours to assemble. Hybrids and conventional petrol cars on the other hand consist of 1,000-plus parts and require more labour, and 9.2 and 6.2 hours respectively to build.

Shifting to EVs has had a profound impact on employment in the automotive industry. These thoughts of job security swirled in my mind recently when I and a couple of other automotive journalists joined Ford Motors SA’s engine building workforce at the company’s Struandale engine plant in Port Elizabeth.

It’s not only carmakers like Ford who will feel the effect of the shift to EVs. Apart from the 1,000 plus engine assemblers here, think of the rest of the workforce at the company’s vehicle assembly plant in Silverton, the many dealerships, supplier chains and transporters, and you will realise the sheer number of hands it takes to eventually park a shiny new Wildtrak in your driveway, and how much money it takes to keep them employed.

The many facets of the automotive game are fascinating and bring into sharp focus the industry panic when the economy doesn’t do well and few cars are sold, as well as the importance of a reliable energy grid.

Ford’s Struandale facility has been used to build many of Ford’s engines in the past. These days the 3.2l five-cylinder and newer four-cylinder single and twin-turbo diesels are produced there for both domestic and export markets. They also build engines specific to a few European markets and destined to power cars like the Ford Transit, which is the UK’s best-selling commercial van.