Car industry divided over draft 'right-to-repair' guidelines

“We have not been able to identify the pro-consumer or inherently transformative nature of the draft guidelines and have no choice but to unilaterally reject the guidelines,” it said in a statement.

Responding to TimesLIVE's inquiry about the points in the draft it objected to, the organisation said: “Out of courtesy to the Competition Commission, we will be responding to them with our specific concerns and hope to engage further on these to look for practical solutions. Therefore we do not feel it would be appropriate to answer this question at present.”

It added that it would try to convince the commission to address certain clauses, which if not amended would leave motorists “far worse off financially and in terms of their own safety.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE Motoring, Dr Martyn Davies, automotive leader at Deloitte Africa, said, “I’m all for giving consumers choices, but we already have a significant safety challenge, which should not be made worse by well-meaning legislation.”

He explained that the breaking down of corporate players was not the best approach to foster more transparency in competition, cautioning that greater “prudence and pragmatism” should be adopted in further action on the issue.

Last month the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) responded to the guidelines.

Its CEO Michael Mabasa urged the commission to “reconsider its punitive approach and rather use any guidelines it formulates as an industrial policy tool to stimulate economic growth and inspire business confidence.”