10 classic cars you should invest in right now

Now this is all very well, but if you have owned a Kombi (as I have done, as recently as three years ago) and tried to run it on the Gauteng highway system, you will realise that you spend more time peering anxiously in the rear view mirror than you do on the road up ahead. Kombis tend to drop down to 70 to 80km/h on uphills on the highway. And with drivers in the other lane passing at upwards of 140, that can be hairy!

Another rather mundane vehicle that has been fetching silly money in the past few years is the Ford Escort 1600 Sport. This is the rear-wheel drive model sold up until 1982, with a black grille, spot lamps, side striping, a sporty steering wheel and vaguely sporty seats. Oh yes, and they have distinctive pressed steel wheels as well.

For the rest, the 1600 Sport is a two-door version of the Mk II Ford Escort, using a 1,600cc pushrod engine that was already outmoded by the mid-1970s. It’s a nice neat little package, but it only has a four-speed gearbox so it screams its head off at 120km/h on the highway, and any Mk I Golf out there will pretty much leave it for dead in the twisty bits.

So why the hype? Because Escorts of similar shape were hugely successful in rallying in the late 1960s and early 1970s, rabid early-Ford fans in England have taken this car to their hearts (along with the slightly faster and sexier-looking RS 2000).

South African cars are much admired as they don’t rust like UK cars. You can fetch R200,000 and more for them these days if you are willing to sell them overseas. About 10 years ago I could have bought one with an easily fixable dent in the door for R15,000.

What are good classic investments for the future?

• Volkswagen Beetle from 1968 to 1979. The earlier Beetles with rounded bumpers, sloping headlights and small tail lights are already priced too high. Beetles are very well-built cars and there is a huge aftermarket spares supply. But make sure you buy an unmolested example.

• Ford Cortina Mk III, Mk IV and Mk V from 1970 to 1982. You must get hold of a clean one with all its trim. Their popularity in the UK means that many have already been exported.

• Opel Manta. This is a small coupe from the early 1970s styled to look like a baby Chevrolet Camaro. Mantas are becoming extremely collectable on the classic car circuit.