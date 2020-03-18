Growing old disgracefully: all you need to know about the 24 Hours of Lemons

Can you go racing in a car that’s worth only R7,500? Apparently so, according to the zany organisers of the 24 Hours of Lemons.

Yes it’s a real thing, and it’s a primarily US-based endurance racing series that has been created for racing drivers on a budget, and we’re talking a real shoestring as you can only enter a track-ready car that’s worth $500 or less.

If you want to go wheel-to-wheel car racing, it doesn’t get much cheaper, and there are also events held in Australia and New Zealand.

The humorous malapropism of course refers to the annual 24 Hours of Le Mans, the annual French classic where teams spend mega millions racing the world’s most powerful sports cars.

The 24 Hours of Lemons is a foil to the excessive budgets and high-techery of the iconic French race, and the website states that the series is open to pretty much any four-wheeled machine that was street-legal when made and passes the organisers’ safety inspection. Roll cages, race belts and a fire suppression system are compulsory.