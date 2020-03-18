The mighty Mercedes 190 E 'Evolution II' celebrates its 30th anniversary

On the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show in March 1990, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its spectacular 190 E Evo II, which was directly derived from the model that raced in the German touring car championship, the much-celebrated Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).

As the name suggests, the "Evolution II" was the successor to the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution. Produced in a little over 500 copies, under the hood it was equipped with the brand's top-of-the line four-cylinder 173kW/245Nm engine.