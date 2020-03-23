Features

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Covid-19 presents the perfect time for an old-school road trip

23 March 2020 - 14:28 By Thomas Falkiner
The road down the mountain from Kaapsehoop to the N4, a great journey for those who want to put wheels to tar.
Image: Paul Ash

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys come to the conclusion that the coronavirus pandemic has created a perfect storm in which to enjoy a long-distance road trip.

From empty streets to sinking international oil prices, this might be the ideal time to get behind the wheel of your car and go for a drive. Just stay safe if you do.

They also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190 E Evolution II ,and chat about the latest cars they’ve had on test. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

