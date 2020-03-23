PODCAST | Covid-19 presents the perfect time for an old-school road trip

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys come to the conclusion that the coronavirus pandemic has created a perfect storm in which to enjoy a long-distance road trip.

From empty streets to sinking international oil prices, this might be the ideal time to get behind the wheel of your car and go for a drive. Just stay safe if you do.

They also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190 E Evolution II ,and chat about the latest cars they’ve had on test.

Sit down, plug in and gear up: