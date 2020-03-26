Our motoring scribes share what bugs them the most about modern cars

One of my favourite quotes on perfection goes: “Nobody is perfect, which is why pencils come with erasers.”

In light of this truth, we can’t expect that the hundreds of minds involved in designing various aspects of cars to nail it on the head every time, and it’s a subjective matter on what works or doesn’t. We asked Arena’s motoring journalists to outline what in their minds are automotive boo-boos.

Brenwin Naidu of Sowetan Motoring and Sunday Times Motoring lists haptic plus and minus buttons replacing conventional rotary dials for volume adjustment. Haptic buttons are becoming all the rage in these days of touchscreen display tech.

They advance, or at least hope to better, the experience of touching a lifeless screen to give vibrating feedback which we can use as conformation that a feature has been activated.

It’s a noble idea, and should work wonders for the many apps found in new cars, however, many are still too finicky to operate and are not yet ready to compete with a conventional dial or click-button in the matter of raising audio hell.

Audiophile Naidu also lists the phasing out of the compact disc. “I still have a decent collection,” protests Naidu and quite possibly he will find sympathy with those who still possess a rattling collection of CDs rather than a younger generation that has migrated to digital steaming through audio apps or those who are firmly holding on to the USB.

Lastly, Naidu has gripes with Mercedes-Benz in particular, which insists on mounting its gear selector stalks on the steering column. “While there was nothing wrong with the traditional placement in the centre of the transmission tunnel console, in defence of the brand, steering mounted stalks offer one of the best, quickened access to slotting in an out P,R,N and D that I’ve yet experienced”.