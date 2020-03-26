The life and times of the legendary Land Rover Defender

1950s — Royal Relationship and Series ll Launch

1950: A facelift which incorporates 7-inch exposed headlamps is introduced in May, which gives the Land Rover a “face” it would keep until February 1969.

1951: Five Land Rover agents are officially listed for SA including:

Diesel and Auto Services, Paterson Rd, Port Elizabeth

Fisher & Simmons, Albert St, Johannesburg

Manning Motors, Western Ave, East London

Maxwell Campbell, Smith St, Durban

Robb Motors, Strand St, Cape Town

1952: After four months of transcontinental travel, South African Robin Halse arrived at the Beit Bridge border having driven a brand new Series 1 from London to SA. The Land Rover managed the entire trip without a single mechanical problem or tyre puncture.

1953: The first 86-inch custom-built State Review Land Rover enters service with the Royal family.

1955: Rover South Africa (Pty) Ltd was registered on September 28, with a manufacturing plant subsequently opened in Port Elizabeth. In its first year of operation the facility was producing a peak of 34 vehicles per week. By 1963, the plant was making Land Rover chassis and petrol tanks from SA steel, in line with government’s drive to grow the domestic motor industry.

1958: The Series II is launched. It's recognisable by deep side sills and rounded shoulders in the side panels. The petrol was also enlarged to a ‘two-and-a-quarter’ litre engine.