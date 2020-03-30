Features

Polish priest offers drive-through confessions to beat coronavirus

30 March 2020 - 08:45 By AFP Relaxnews
A Polish priest is offering a drive-thru confession service to beat the coronavirus. Every year many Poles attend confession before Easter in the majority Catholic EU member of 38 million people.
Image: lightfieldstudios /123rf

A parish priest in western Poland is offering his flock the possibility of Easter confessions from the comfort of their own vehicles as social distancing to fight the coronavirus pandemic becomes the new norm.

"We've already done a practice run. I have an appointment with a family of five tomorrow and next week I'm due to hear a parishioner confess every sin of his entire life," Father Adam Pawlowski told AFP.

The priest from the western village of Rogalin plans to park his car in an alley near the church, and will roll down his window for the parishioner parked at least 1.5 metres away to avoid coronavirus infection.

Every year many Poles attend confession before Easter in the majority Catholic EU member of 38-million people. Poland has 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths.

The religious authorities have reminded the faithful that confession via telephone or the internet is not valid, but said the in-person location does not have to be a church confessional.

Drive-through confessions have appeared the US, and online mass and other initiatives are also appearing as people try to live normal lives during the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.

