10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down

During the three week Covid-19 lockdown it is critical that motorists – and motorcyclists – ensure their vehicles are not forgotten while standing idle.

The Automobile Association (AA) said: “Any vehicle that is left unused for a period of time may develop issues that require intervention to get running normally again. The hassle of wanting to start a vehicle when the battery is drained, or driving on uneven wheels, may be alleviated with proper home care for the next few weeks.”

The AA advised vehicle owners to do the following if their vehicles are going to be unused for weeks:

1: Keep it covered up

If possible, park the vehicle indoors, under a roof, or use a car cover. Doing this will ensure it stays cleaner (and safer). Do not use a car cover if you are parking the vehicle in a garage.