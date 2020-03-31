Five of the best racing simulators to play during the Covid-19 lockdown

Project Cars 2 (PC, Xbox, PlayStation)

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios, Project Cars 2 launched in 2017 and offers a rich and incredibly diverse array of cars, tracks and locations to help keep you entertained. From IndyCar and NASCAR right through to prototypes and rallycross, this simulator has pretty much all your needs covered. Personally we're big fans of the historic content — what could be better than piloting a 1987 Porsche 962 Group C car down the old Circuit de la Sarthe (you know, before they put any of those silly chicanes down the Mulsanne straight).

When played online you can build up your 'Competitive Racing License:' a ranking system that automatically tracks and builds your Seniority, Racecraft, and Skill​ via an enhanced Elo-based rating system. The better your perform the more skilled your opponents will be.

We're just scratching the surface here but Project Cars 2 goes deep and its strong online community and enviable eSports affiliation has the possibility to take you places.