Car financiers vow lenience during Covid-19 lockdown

Banking institutions’ relief measures under the national Covid-19 lockdown will include the vehicle finance market.

TimesLIVE Motoring this week approached the vehicle finance divisions of the big four banks in South Africa, enquiring about intended plans to assist customers whose ability to honour repayments might be affected, due to diminished earning potential during the countrywide intervention aimed at containing the pandemic.

Faisal Mkhize, managing executive: vehicle and asset finance, retail and business at Absa, explained that the company received a “meaningful” increase in calls from its customers after the announcement of the lockdown by president Cyril Ramaphosa last Monday, March 23. “The increase in enquiries was mainly driven by uncertainty and not the need to restructure”.

He announced an introduction of “an extensive payment relief programme for individuals and businesses affected by the lockdown”.

Mkhize told us, “The payment relief programme will give customers with up-to-date accounts the opportunity to continue paying if they are in a position to, or to defer payments for a period of three months.”

He added that the vast majority of its customers qualify, while those under debt review are excluded.