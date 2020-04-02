Ten popular new SUVs launched in SA
We track the rise and rise of SUVs with the latest examples to reach local shores in the past year
It would be difficult to nail down the true definition of an SUV but traditionally, earlier versions were mud-pluggers in general. An easier task would be identifying the earliest of the species and both the Land Rover defender and Range Rover have been with us for many decades. So too the Nissan Patrol and Toyota’s Fortuner, which are bakkie-based SUVs built for proper off-roading.
More recently joining the scene are crossover vehicles that have a higher ground clearance but little if any off-road ability.
In the last few years the world, including SA, has gone truly SUV-mad as sedans and hatchbacks take a back seat to the perceived practicality, commanding driving position and (sometimes) off-roading ability of SUVs and crossovers.
Below is a list of 10 SUVs launched in SA over the last year.
Suzuki S-Presso
This is the freshest debutant that launched here mere days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. It’s aimed squarely at the entry-level market that’s dominated by yet another equally refreshed pseudo hatch/SUV – the Renault Kwid.
Unlike its nemesis, the Suzuki alternative expresses the SUV genre more with a substantially higher road stance and styling that evokes legendary off-roaders with its slatted grille. It’s also the cheapest SUV you can buy new.
Volkswagen T-Cross
The SUV population is both dynamic and diverse in its options. The Volkswagen T-Cross embodies the fastest growing subsegment of the niche, where more and more road and city biased SUVs are starting to emerge. These boast refined driving qualities and are stacked high with technology and cool toys to slot perfectly into the lives of younger, upwardly mobile families with active weekend lifestyles.
Hyundai Venue
This is another fine example of how the SUV cake can be cut in different shapes or sizes to satisfy different needs. Hyundai’s Venue is a much more compact but deceptively spacious and cheaper alternative, that’s also styled and engineered with city life in mind, but probably aimed more at urban singletons who don’t require much of a boot.
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos offers among the biggest cabin confines and agreeably butch aesthetics in its segment and is made for families who are still rearing teenagers. It’s decorated to please the adults and their needs, like a big boot, while pandering to the earphone-wearing cub’s whims in terms of infotainment and general comfort.
Citroën Aircross
The colourful bohemians among us haven’t been forgotten in the SUV craze. French brand Citroën returned to these shores with both C3 and the larger C5 Aircross models and they possess the hallmarks of practical space for five that’s expected, but are styled and imagined with the Gallic company’s well-established eccentricity.
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover may be in the news for its debuting the latest generation Defender but locally the company has started trading on the updated Discovery Sport, which is a much misunderstood model in the line-up. It’s not as gritty as its legendary cousins but still capable off-road. The refreshed model gets a decent packet of the smart technology the company has been rolling out to make its cars good both on tarmac and in off-road situations.
BMW X3/4 M
There seemingly is an SUV for everyone, including the incurable speed junkie. Both the BMW X3M and its swoopy X4M cousin specialise in cosseting passengers in luxury while able to shift them at very fast speeds. This pair is engineered for everyday road driving and weekend racetrack thrills.
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar’s decision to base its first all-electric vehicle on an SUV is testament to the importance of the segment. Quite the luxurious transformer, its adjustable all-wheel drive suspension can be raised to enable it to get down and dirty in the bush or set for a hunkered down stance for genuinely fast and sporty driving.
Haval H2
SUVs can originate from all corners of the globe. Chinese brand Haval recently introduced an updated iteration of its popular H2 SUV. This particular marque trades in large space and features at an affordable price, factors which are garnering good sales figures.
Toyota CH-R
The refreshed Toyota CH-R is yet another interesting take on the genre. It’s a premium compact SUV alternative that places aesthetics a notch above practicality or off-road driving. It’s aimed at the fashionista who wants good looking wheels but is careful to retain the brand’s marketable benefits like reliability and safety.