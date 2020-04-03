10 quintessential hot hatchbacks you want to own

Peugeot 205 GTI:

Say what you will about Peugeot but they used to make a bloody good hot-hatch. The 205 GTI in particular was a work of art — one that still gets aficionados flustered from even the most fleeting glimpse. The interior trim might dissolve about you but the driving experience remains one brimming with feedback and enthusiasm. It's a true member of the old-school hatchery meaning that it's incredibly light (885kg) and packs a small naturally aspirated engine that makes relatively modest power but loves to rev. As such you need to take it by the scruff of its neck to extract the best from it — something that never ever feels like a chore. It's also the undisputed king of lift-off oversteer, which probably explains why so many of them have been crashed by inexperienced drivers.