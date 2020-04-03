15 awesome car movies to watch during the Covid-19 lockdown

Grand Prix (1966):

Starring James Garner, the movie portrays the Formula One racing scene of the 1960s in a time when sex was safe and motor racing was dangerous. It includes real-life footage of Grands Prix of the day, but also delves into the drivers’ off-track lifestyles including the women who were attracted to racers with dangerous lifestyles.

There are also cameo appearances by drivers including F1 champions Phil Hill, Graham Hill, Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Jochen Rindt and Jack Brabham.