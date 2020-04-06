Seven intriguing car doppelgängers from the last decade

The practice of the automotive joint-venture is nothing new. It makes sense for manufacturers to collaborate. Synergies can be successful. But they can also flop. You will find examples of hits and misses with such partnerships in this neat listicle.

Today we are looking at seven badge-engineering efforts that appeared during the last decade: products whose conception was owed to a one-night stand between competitor brands.

Note the omission of related models from motoring conglomerates under which several brands are owned — the modularity of things on that scale would make great fodder for another piece on another day. The bulk of it might involve the mammoth Volkswagen Group, with its varied silos of marques and shared platforms. And the BMW Group with its Mini and Rolls-Royce divisions. How about the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi trio? Fiat Chrysler Automobiles? Groupe PSA? Consider this topic bookmarked.

Anyway, without further ado, here is an overview of seven vehicular duplicates for your enlightenment.