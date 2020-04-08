Emblems 101: How Abarth got its sting

Of all the many automotive crests in the world today, Abarth's is probably one of the most distinctive as it forgoes the usual four-legged land mammal motif (yawn) used by so many manufacturers for that an eight-legged arachnid.

And why not - a scorpion is always going to be cooler than some prancing pony or over-sexed stallion.

So how did it come to be?

Well, the story goes that the company's Italo-Austrian founder, Carlo Abarth, chose to go the scorpion route when he opened shop in 1949 for two reasons: a) he thought it would be harder for other firms to imitate; and b) it corresponded to his birth sign. Seems fair.