ThrowbackThursday: Basking in the African sun with nine convertibles

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to September 25 2016, when a spring-themed feature for Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring saw an assembly of nine roofless contenders.

Careful planning, a fair amount of begging and hair loss over logistical anxieties proved worthwhile in the end. You can tell from the flowery introduction of the original piece that spirits were indeed high!

A special, retrospective thanks to our able, additional drivers on the day, pictured above: Ashish Narrandes, Bruce Fraser, Mandla Mdakane, Izak Louw, Ziphorah Masethe, John Whittle and Francisco Nwamba.

The arrival of spring ignites all sorts of poetic ideas. Days become longer, dresses and sleeves become shorter and people are imbued with a joyous spirit.

And for motoring enthusiasts (reading this, you certainly fall into this category) the notion of buying a roofless vehicle is likely to excite. With crossovers and sport utility vehicles taking priority on manufacturers’ creation lists, the editorial team of this supplement had to have a good, long think about the topless offerings available in the country.

It is a relief to find a sizeable number of products in the genre, across the spectrum of segments and prices. It ought to be noted that this is not a shoot-out in a traditional sense, but rather, a broad look at what you can buy. Lastly, it is a celebration of the format, which continues to dazzle drivers and occupants by giving greater connection to the sights and smells of the outdoors.