Eight automotive Easter eggs you might not have known existed

1: Beware the Opel sharks

Opel hopped onto the Easter egg bandwagon with the launch of its fourth-generation Corsa. Why? Well the story goes that Opel designer, Dietmar Finger, sat contemplating the finer details of the car's cubbyhole mechanism one Sunday when his young son came into his study and suggested, out of the blue, that he draw a shark. So he did.

He sketched one into the design of the cubbyhole and presented it to his boss who loved the idea and signed it off into final production. Since then Opel has hidden shark motifs in most of its new cars. So if you have one sitting in your driveway, well, happy hunting.