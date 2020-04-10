Fast and Farcical: Having a laugh at Hollywood's street racing movie franchise

Maybe you’re spiritually enlightened and have been spending your weekends during lockdown engaged in healthy and constructive pursuits like yoga, meditation or learning the art of origami and calligraphy.

Or maybe you’re a 'gym boet' jacked on steroids and foaming at the mouth, spending your hours running angrily in circles in your garden or on your balcony as you try to prepare for an imaginary fight with “any oke that checks you skeef”.

Then there’s guys like me — Gen X slackers who are quite happy to do absolutely nothing but lie on a couch watching movie after movie with no break, except to eat another burger or replenish the snack bowl. What my mom calls an ornamental male.

We are a special lazy breed indeed. No useful hobbies here thank you. No woodworking or sanding or landscaping. Just lounging about watching films, particular the mindless action ones and then having long pointless discussions with mates about them.

One of my favourite franchises in this genre is The Fast and Furious, particularly the movies featuring the late Paul Walker, who from the accounts I’ve read was an all round nice guy and gear head who knew his cars, especially the Japanese Domestic Market vehicles or JDMs as they are known.

Maybe I’m going a bit stir crazy myself or maybe the lockdown has just helped to really focus my mind for the first time, but this past weekend when I did a marathon Fast & Furious session (the first seven of the series) I spotted a few odd things I had never noticed before.

What immediately jumped out at me was the absolutely ridiculous footwear most of the cast tend to wear. Shoes that would make racing a car — let alone even standard driving — impossible. In fact the only cast member that consistently wore sneakers that would make driving comfortable was Paul Walker.