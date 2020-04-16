ThrowbackThursday: A trip to Welkom in five premium sedans

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to April 24, 2016, when a shoot-out feature for Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring saw us convoying to the Free State in five premium sedans.

Remember a time when the motoring landscape was slightly less complicated? Say the year 2000, for example — where crossover and sport-utility vehicle categories had yet to burgeon. Sedans were the staple. And if you wanted one of the compact, premium variety, you visited an Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Lexus dealership. From these respective brands you would have ended up picking the A4, 3-Series, C-Class or IS.

The latest evolutions of these cars in this segment today are considerably bigger in comparison to forebears.

A new crop of junior executives (think Audi A3 Sedan and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class) emerged to fill the chasm. But those nameplates preceding the existence of these newcomers remain, for many, the ones to aspire to.

Where should your money go today, in 2016? Naturally, brand loyalty is a salient point when it comes to such a decision — and it would not be remiss to say there is parity among the contenders here.

But as George Orwell taught us through the device of allegory, some animals are more equal than others. And to find an unequivocal victor we staged this comparison test. Five contenders. Two provinces. One circuit. It all culminated in a fierce debate at a beloved local franchise restaurant.

Except for the entry-level Mercedes-Benz C180, the models on test here are the middle-range representatives of their line-ups. This contender successfully hides its status as the starter model, thanks to the striking AMG exterior accoutrements. In one corner we have the revered BMW 320i, quite accustomed to the joy of victory in comparisons of this nature. The manufacturer has had decades to hone the recipe, after all. Fellow Teutonic carmaker Audi sent its A4 2.0 TFSI to the meeting. At first glance, it might look unchanged from its predecessor, but the biggest transformation occurred within and under the skin.

To break the monotony of this German trio, we included two alternative offerings. The Lexus IS 200t brings daring aesthetics to the mix and has finally adopted the de rigueur practice of turbocharging. Lastly, we have Jaguar XE in 2.0 D guise (a petrol derivative was not available) which proffers heaps of British charm to buyers in the segment. All these four-cylinder derivatives wield double-clutch or automatic transmissions, because, just face it: who buys manuals anymore?