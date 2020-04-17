The 10 best-selling used double-cab bakkies in SA
It is no secret that our market loves pickups. And the humble bakkie has evolved from workhorse to lifestyle companion, with contemporary expressions taking on more upmarket characters, striving to evince the personas of sport-utility vehicle counterparts. There are many double-cab offerings on sale today that could be described as (relatively) car-like in demeanour.
Vehicle classifieds portal AutoTrader sent us data from the second six months of 2019 that outlined the best-selling, second-hand double-cab models in the nation. These are searches where leads translated into actual purchases.
Unsurprisingly, the pair that dominates is reflective of the perpetual two-horse race you could witness in any given month on the new vehicle sales charts. Yes, the Ford Ranger, in various guises, accounts for a few spots on the roster. As does the Toyota Hilux.
We could have just headlined this feature as “Resale values of the two most popular pickups in SA” and added a subheading that read “With guest appearances from the Volkswagen Amarok and Isuzu D-Max” before we called it a day.
As you know, TimesLIVE Motoring is all for advocating informed consumer decisions. A reminder that the segment features options beyond this big four. You can get a comprehensive overview of the lot by reading this Best Bakkie comparison we published in February.
But for now, here are the best-selling, used double-cabs in the land. Note, that while AutoTrader ranked the models, they opted not to provide us with numbers of examples sold.
10. Isuzu KB 300 D-Teq LX (4x2, manual)
Average year: 2014
Average price: R272,530
Average mileage: 122,814km
Current new list price: R564,900
Observations: The KB-Series is now known as the D-Max. The LX grade is the most luxurious version of the D-Max you can have.
9. Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi Hi-Rider XL (4x2, automatic)
Average year: 2018
Average price: R326,716
Average mileage: 41,771km
Current new list price: R457,900
Observations: Replete with steel wheels, the XL-badged Ranger is among the more rudimentary members of the stable.
8. Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline (4x4, automatic)
Average year: 2015
Average price: R388,277
Average mileage: 98,894km
Current new list price: R673,000
Observations: You can have a manual with the 2.0 BiTDI pairing for less, but the eight-speed automatic makes for a far more agreeable drive.
7. Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi Hi-Rider Wildtrak (4x2, automatic)
Average year: 2016
Average price: R392,434
Average mileage: 65,296km
Current new list price: R656,800
Observations: Beefy five-cylinder engine makes for stout performance and characterful acoustics. Walk away if it has one of those horrid aftermarket Raptor imitation kits, will you, please?
6. Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider (4x4, automatic)
Average year: 2018
Average price: R492,020
Average mileage: 52,356km
Current new list price: R693,100 (2020 equivalent Raider grade is Legend 50, according to Toyota website)
Observations: The current generation Hilux is more plush than predecessors have ever been. Luckily, in 2018 revised frontal styling was rolled out onto the SRX and Raider models — the same assertive face that had initially featured on the special Dakar edition series.
5. Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider (4x2, automatic)
Average year: 2017
Average price: R455,848
Average mileage: 50,167km
Current new list price: R620,000 (2020 equivalent Raider grade is Legend 50, according to Toyota website)
Observations: This version of the Hilux makes do with the contentious underbite facial arrangement, first seen in 2015.
4. Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi Hi-Rider XLT (4x2, automatic)
Average year: 2015
Average price: R317,318
Average mileage: 94,932km
Current new list price: R615,500
Observations: The XLT is a reasonable medium betwixt the basic, commercial-focused Ranger models and the swankier, leisure-orientated Wildtrak and Raptor formats.
3. Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi Hi-Rider Wildtrak (4x4, automatic)
Average year: 2017
Average price: R447,793
Average mileage: 56,904km
Current new list price: There is no longer a 3.2 TDCi Wildtrak in 4x4 automatic pairing listed — shoppers can only have this in 4x2 automatic flavour now. Or, take the 2.0 Bi-Turbo choice if you want four-wheel drive and two-pedal convenience in Wildtrak specification. This costs R730,000. Coupled with a 10-speed automatic, the derivative was included as part of a range upgrade in 2019.
Observations: Based on the above, the 3.2 TDCi Wildtrak 4x4 is something of a rarity now, if you consider yourself an anorak of Ranger specifications.
2. Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi Hi-Rider XLT (4x4, automatic)
Average year: 2015
Average price: R342,962
Average mileage: 90,133km
Current list price: R665,000
Observations: A reminder that 4x4 prowess commands quite a premium. Compare prices with its two-wheel drive equivalent in fourth place.
1. Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi Hi-Rider XL (4x2, manual)
Average year: 2014
Average price: R259,696
Average mileage: 86,306km
Current list price: R436,100
Observations: The best-selling used double-cab in SA, according to the data. Sitting one notch above the base Ranger, the XL is undoubtedly going to spend most of its life in fleet applications. This model year preceded the significant 2015 upgrade that benefited the Ranger family, which included a restyle, enhanced specification and an improved cabin.