The 10 best-selling used double-cab bakkies in SA

It is no secret that our market loves pickups. And the humble bakkie has evolved from workhorse to lifestyle companion, with contemporary expressions taking on more upmarket characters, striving to evince the personas of sport-utility vehicle counterparts. There are many double-cab offerings on sale today that could be described as (relatively) car-like in demeanour.

Vehicle classifieds portal AutoTrader sent us data from the second six months of 2019 that outlined the best-selling, second-hand double-cab models in the nation. These are searches where leads translated into actual purchases.

Unsurprisingly, the pair that dominates is reflective of the perpetual two-horse race you could witness in any given month on the new vehicle sales charts. Yes, the Ford Ranger, in various guises, accounts for a few spots on the roster. As does the Toyota Hilux.

We could have just headlined this feature as “Resale values of the two most popular pickups in SA” and added a subheading that read “With guest appearances from the Volkswagen Amarok and Isuzu D-Max” before we called it a day.

As you know, TimesLIVE Motoring is all for advocating informed consumer decisions. A reminder that the segment features options beyond this big four. You can get a comprehensive overview of the lot by reading this Best Bakkie comparison we published in February.

But for now, here are the best-selling, used double-cabs in the land. Note, that while AutoTrader ranked the models, they opted not to provide us with numbers of examples sold.