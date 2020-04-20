Tracker shows increase in vehicle activity during lockdown extension

Following an initial 75% reduction in vehicle activity for the first three days of lockdown, Tracker’s anonymised vehicle-tracking data - aggregated from the company’s installed vehicle base and analytics from Lightstone - indicates a significant uptick in vehicle movement at the end of last week.

Nationally, all types of vehicles saw substantially more trips towards the end of last week. However, passenger vehicle activity had the most notable change. From April 15 to 17, people did 40% of the trips they did before lockdown - a significant increase from only 22% of pre-lockdown trips done at the same time the previous week.

Stops at shopping centres and service stations also showed this uptick trend, almost doubling on Thursday last week from the prior week.