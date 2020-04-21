Just a couple of cars I should have bought but stupidly didn't

Regrets. Whenever I take time out to replay the last 10 or so years my life, I can come up with many. Things I should have done and things I didn't.

I know hindsight is supposed to be 20/20 and all of that, but when analysing these lost opportunities - especially those related to cars - it seems that I chose not to act on my original impulses, partly because of self-doubt but mainly due to the feelings or thoughts expressed by others.

Big mistake - for as soon as these third-party opinions are left to rattle around in one's subconscious, they tend to start gnawing away at the very framework of the idea at hand.

"Don't do this", "I wouldn't if I were you", "I believe you'll regret it in time", "You'll never see your money back, I don't think", "Rather save that money and buy something better later on". It's throwaway lines like these, issued by at the time half-interested people, that dampened my enthusiasm and saw me not pull the trigger on cars that I now wish I had.

Here are three of them:

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16 Cosworth

Back in 2010, I used to hang out in Greenside a lot. It was the place to be. There were hipster cafes, bars and restaurants aplenty. There was also a secondhand Mercedes-Benz dealership called Carcol owned by Colin Kean.

I met Colin at the track (he had a silver 280CE that we shared in numerous local endurance races) and we soon became solid mates. As such I would often drop by his shop and kill a few hours looking at the cars sitting on his lot. Or simply talk crap over a few takeaway cappuccinos in his office.

Anyway, one day I noticed that there was a 190E 2.3-16 Cosworth lurking near the entrance. It was champagne gold in colour and sported original black and white checkered seats. It had a service history. Colin let me take it for a spin and I loved its smooth-revving Cosworth motor, unusual dogleg-first gearbox and exceptional ride.

The 2.3-16 felt special. It felt quick and, more importantly, it felt like something I could swap my four-year-old Ford Fiesta for. And I could have because it was going for R80,000: an absolute bargain considering this was the car that gave BMW the push to build the first M3.

Fast-forward to the present and you won't find a nice one for under R200,000.

I can't remember who talked me out of it eventually but after a two weeks of mulling things over in my mind I decided to pass it up. How I wish that I had a time machine.