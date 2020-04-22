Five cool vehicle technologies you might not be aware of

From low-rider inspired suspension systems that help 4x4s free themselves, to pre-emptive door locks that keep children safe from harm, the motoring world is a hotbed of innovation. Here Phuti Mpyane takes a look at some technologies you might not even know existed.

Self-healing paint

It sounds absurd but it’s actually real. Self-healing paint uses a softer clear coat that isn’t completely dry. Scratches have the effect of allowing a rearrangement of the molecules that make up the coat. When heat from warm water or sunlight is applied onto the surface, these molecules use the solar energy to rearrange themselves in their original scratch-free state. Lexus (above) championed this tech and Nissan followed suit.