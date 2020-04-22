Features

WATCH | Ford's charming 'Stay Home Rally' video

Toy Story-style video encourages people to stay at home and flatten the curve

22 April 2020 - 17:32 By Motoring Reporter
Ford's 'Stay Home Rally' video shares tips on how to avoid infection.
Ford's 'Stay Home Rally' video shares tips on how to avoid infection.
Image: Supplied

Ford South Africa has come up with a charming Toy Story-style video to encourage people to stay at home and flatten the curve.

Called "Stay Home Rally", the stop-motion animation video depicts a toy rally car zooming and power-sliding through a house, illustrating to other toys how to practise social distancing and other measures to beat the coronavirus.

"We trust that you’re already following the rules, so you and your family can stay safe. Here's a reminder of how you can flatten the curve," said Ford SA on their Facebook page, which also encourages people to create stop-motion animations of their own.

