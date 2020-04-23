EXOTICS
Get ready for the world’s most powerful sports car
New Greek ‘ultra’ car from quarter-mile hero Spyros Panopoulos takes shape
Spyros Panopoulos is a Greek entrepreneur who in 1997 founded his engine programming and mapping company.
His exploits in tuning automotive control systems has seen him work with racing teams in various motorsports disciplines, WRC, BTCC, Rally Cross, F1 and more. He’s also a race car driver, and a world record holder for acceleration with a four-cylinder motor car with four-wheel drive, which is a self-developed 1,497kW Mitsubishi Evo 9 that revs to a staggering 14,100 rpm. It shoots from standstill to 308 km/h in an unbelievable 7.7 seconds over a quarter mile (for reference, a Porsche 911 Turbo S does it in 11.3 seconds).
Deploying the same tricks he’s learnt beefing up other brand’s super cars, including that mad Evo 9, he has decided to manufacture his own hyper car which he says will change the automotive scene and what driving fast means.
Named "Project Chaos," he says the limited-edition car that he is building should be segmented not as ‘Super’, ‘Hyper’ or even ‘Mega’ cars. He likens them more as ‘Ultra’ cars, a car faster than anything produced right now.
It will be powered by a 3,988cc 40 valve twin-turbo V10 engine with titanium camshafts and valves, and carbon ceramic and titanium disc brakes with dramatically ornamental "anadiaplasi" 3D-printed calipers in either magnesium or titanium, and which are his creation.
Project ‘Chaos’ will be in two flavours: in 1,491kW with an 11,000rpm red line or in 2,237kW with a 12,000rpm rev limit. For context, a Bugatti Chiron produces 1,176kW.
Both models use eight-speed dual clutch transmissions through an all-wheel drive system. The chassis of the two-seater ‘Chaos’ car is a monocoque type with parts made in carbon fibre and Kevlar, titanium and magnesium, and some parts made in the same 3D-printed "anadiaplasi" style.
Performance potential has not been given but referencing from what he has achieved with quarter-mile speeds and times with his mad Mitsubishi we can be confident that it will challenge the status quo of fast Koeniggseggs and Bugattis.