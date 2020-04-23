Get ready for the world’s most powerful sports car

Spyros Panopoulos is a Greek entrepreneur who in 1997 founded his engine programming and mapping company.

His exploits in tuning automotive control systems has seen him work with racing teams in various motorsports disciplines, WRC, BTCC, Rally Cross, F1 and more. He’s also a race car driver, and a world record holder for acceleration with a four-cylinder motor car with four-wheel drive, which is a self-developed 1,497kW Mitsubishi Evo 9 that revs to a staggering 14,100 rpm. It shoots from standstill to 308 km/h in an unbelievable 7.7 seconds over a quarter mile (for reference, a Porsche 911 Turbo S does it in 11.3 seconds).

Deploying the same tricks he’s learnt beefing up other brand’s super cars, including that mad Evo 9, he has decided to manufacture his own hyper car which he says will change the automotive scene and what driving fast means.

Named "Project Chaos," he says the limited-edition car that he is building should be segmented not as ‘Super’, ‘Hyper’ or even ‘Mega’ cars. He likens them more as ‘Ultra’ cars, a car faster than anything produced right now.

It will be powered by a 3,988cc 40 valve twin-turbo V10 engine with titanium camshafts and valves, and carbon ceramic and titanium disc brakes with dramatically ornamental "anadiaplasi" 3D-printed calipers in either magnesium or titanium, and which are his creation.