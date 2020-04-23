Take Risk: Richard Noble on living at the speed of sound

The book, which includes photos and illustrations of Noble’s various derring-do efforts, is described as being different from the traditional “speed merchant” genre. Noble’s ambition was to see Britain excel in engineering on the world stage, and sought to play his part in this not just with highly publicised efforts in the world of record-breaking on land and on water but also in creating innovative new aircraft.

The book tells the stories of his 11 projects in record-breaking and aviation that all saw people and companies go out of their way to join him in his exciting endeavours, and take risks.

“Without the people and companies I include in the book, none of my record attempts would have been possible. I think that their story needs to be told, to be shared with those who have followed these record attempts and who rightly feel pride that the land speed record is still held by a British vehicle,” says Noble of the book.

Eric Verdon-Roe, chair of Take Risk! publisher Evro, says: “Whether you read or listen to Richard describing his experiences, you will be captivated by his determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable setbacks. Like the man himself, his book is fast-paced and enthusiastic — it is a most enjoyable and inspiring read.”

Take Risk! is available in e-book and hardcover formats.