ThrowbackThursday: Audi RS3 vs BMW M2 vs Mercedes-AMG A45

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to June 19, 2016, when a Youth Month feature saw us convoying to Mpumalanga in three junior firebrands from the big German triumvirate.

Youth rebellion made frequent headlines over the past year. At SA campuses, emboldened students pulled no punches in addressing pertinent matters affecting their institutions. They cast a light on racism and economic disparity, among other pressing issues.

At first glance, it would appear silly to draw parallels between student protests and the automotive segment investigated on these pages. But the personification is not as far-fetched as it seems: it represents a challenge towards the old guard too.

The three seen here offer good proof that the evolution of high-performance motoring need not be marked by more grunt, increasing size and an inevitably heftier price. These junior firebrands are positioned as the most accessible offerings in their respective stables. Yet they could stand firmly on the bitumen when confronted by larger and costlier specimens.

The criteria defining this comparison of hyper-compacts is simple. The contenders hail from the three major premium Teutonic brands. Each is endowed with a power source that delivers in excess of 260kW. In standard guise, they demand an outlay of between R731,500 and R791,000.

If that sounds exorbitant, remember that these days a basic BMW M3 goes for R1,053,000. The Mercedes-AMG C63 would set you back R1,146,400, while the new generation Audi RS4 is only expected in 2018.

With these figures in mind, the trio you see here could be described as relative bargains — emphasis on relative. On an overcast midweek morning we departed from our headquarters in Rosebank to Red Star Raceway in Mpumalanga. A circuit that, while designed primarily for motorcycles, still offers a suitable proving environment for vehicles on four wheels.

Adding gravitas to a comparison of this kind was the procurement of our very own tamed racing driver. Donning the suit of his trade, Volkswagen Motorsport’s young Mandla Mdakane set out to find an unequivocal lap time victor, with me ably manning the stopwatch. Scientific stuff, we assure you. To give context to the recorded times in the article, consider that in 2013, local rally champion Mark Cronje set a time of 2:13,21 in his battle-hardened Ford Performance Fiesta S2000, driving the counterclockwise layout of the track — as we did too.

After the race against the clock had been complete, the staffers on driving duty set out for experiential sessions, followed by the usual vehement debate that ensues on these shoot-outs, leading to an overall decision ...