Why we shouldn't be burying dashboard buttons just yet

Two recent UK studies have confirmed what many motoring journalists have been saying all along: that modern infotainment systems can be dangerously distracting while driving.

Last week, the UK’s most and least distracting infotainment and air-con systems were revealed, with BMW’s iDrive named as the easiest to use, as part of new research by the UK’s What Car? consumer publication.

The research demonstrated that systems with physical buttons are much less distracting to use on the move than those that can only be altered using a touchscreen.

For instance, it took twice as long to adjust heating controls on some cars with touchscreen controls instead of physical dials. It took up to four times longer to zoom out of the sat-nav map to view a pre-programmed route using a touchscreen than it did using a rotary dial controller.

The easiest systems for adjusting the sat-nav map were Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus and BMW’s iDrive while the most fiddly was the Lexus multimedia system with its trackpad-style controller.

The research followed a study last month by UK road-safety charity IAM RoadSmart which alarmingly found that modern in-vehicle infotainment systems are impairing reaction times behind the wheel even more than alcohol and cannabis use.

Features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were the biggest culprits in taking a driver’s attention off the road, the study reported. It found that instead of the latest touchscreen systems improving road safety as they were designed to, exactly the opposite is true.

None of this comes as much of a surprise. Touchscreen-type controllers are increasingly supplementing or replacing physical buttons in modern cars, ostensibly to do away with cluttered dashboards but also because they look very cool and “Star Trek”.

With touchscreens requiring one to select and swipe functions much like on phones and tablets, in theory it’s a sound distraction-reducing concept given how accustomed modern Homo sapiens are to using smart devices.

But operating one while trying to drive at the same time is a different matter. Touchscreen systems ironically minimise one vital sense: that of touch. Pressing an old-fashioned button or twirling a knob provides a “click” or some direct physical feedback that doesn’t require the driver to check the screen to see if the icon was, in fact, successfully selected.