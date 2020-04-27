The 10 most expensive used manual cars sold in SA

Also, we cannot forget how accomplished some automatics are today, dispatching shifts far quicker than even the most skilled driver, in addition to bringing efficiency benefits. As a counterpoint, some will argue that the greater control and immersion (or perception of, anyway) afforded by a manual is hard to beat. Especially when it comes to cars that were designed, from the outset, to reward the committed driver.

You will agree that all the cars on this list fall firmly in that exclusive camp. Vehicle classifieds portal AutoTrader gave us a list of the most expensive manual cars sold thus far this year, ostensibly during the period before the world had been thrown into pandemic-induced tumult. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the examples featured on this list are certified classics, not run-of-the-mill used cars per se. Many of them were only available solely in three-pedal format anyway.

Which leaves us with an opportunity for a follow-up manual-car listicle, this time with an age cap perhaps, not older than ten years, revealing a different crop of contenders. We have plenty of time for this sort of thing at this point. For now, enjoy perusing this compilation, which resembles a to-buy list written by a lottery winner ...