ThrowbackThursday: A look at the Mazda MX-5 lineage

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to June 25, 2017, when we assembled all generations of the venerable Mazda MX-5, with the help of enthusiastic owners. The Mazda brand wields an admirable resilience. An indomitable spirit that has seen it bounce back from a series of misfortunes. Foremost one calls to mind the devastation of war. In the wake of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 the company was essentially forced to start from scratch.

Despite a setback that would render any enterprise dead, what followed is an illustrious history peppered with innovation. The automaker became known for achievements like the rotary engine, whose speculated return continues to fuel forum commentary. They took on Le Mans and blitzed the hallowed circuit, clinching victories and setting records. Some of the seasons under ownership of the Ford Motor Company are perhaps parts of their history they would rather forget. And yet, after an acrimonious split Mazda once again managed to regain its step. One of the elements underpinning a return to form was the birth of the fourth-generation MX-5.

The good old MX-5: where exactly does one begin when addressing the impact of the best-selling roadster on the planet, as evidenced by those Guinness World Record books? Obviously, we would have to begin right at the start, with the 1989 genesis product. So, we did. A community of fervently passionate MX-5 owners — among them, industry colleagues — convened for a morning breakfast run and photography session. This offered a physical timeline of the fascinating evolution seen by the iconic roadster. And in some ways, it affirmed the truism that the more things change, the more they stay the same.