Plane-shaped 'Learmousine' goes on auction

The "Learmousine" first appeared on the scene in 2005.

This bizarre but cool idea of creating a Learjet-shaped car for the road was the brainchild of Dan Harris of Oregon in the US.

The unique and road legal contraption will go under the hammer in the US next month through Mecum Auctions.

The special car, which started life as an actual Learjet fuselage but was converted into a road-going limousine by a Chicago-based converter, measures 12.8m long and 2.4m wide.

It accommodates 18 passengers including the driver inside a dazzling cabin that features diamond-stitched leather seats, a refreshment centre and a 17,000-watt audio visual system linked to a 106cm plasma TV screen.

The driver commands the vehicle through a custom steering system from a deep bucket seat with harness, red carbon-fibre-look trim and four control screens that are fed outside images from outboard cameras.