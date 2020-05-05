Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open

The financial well-being of 65% of vehicle-buying consumers in South Africa has been negatively impacted by the nationwide lockdown.

Many (30% to be precise) are under pressure to replace their vehicle within the next four weeks. This is compelling evidence in favour of allowing all vehicle dealerships – both independent and franchised – to trade under level four lockdown restrictions.

This is according to George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, who said as consumers lose their jobs and/or receive salary cuts, they are demonstrating an urgent need to free cash or reduce monthly household costs.

“Searches for secondhand vehicles under R50,000 have increased by almost 300% versus normal pre-lockdown levels,” he revealed.

“Clearly, South Africans are worried about how they will feed their families.”

As the country’s largest motoring marketplace, car searches and sales via AutoTrader have long been regarded as an accurate barometer of consumer buying patterns.

Mienie said motorists (including higher income level consumers) are trading down in all categories.

Anecdotal feedback from dealers trading on AutoTrader reveals that motorists are trading down from a BMW X5 50D (R730,000) to a BMW 520d (R500,000). They are trading down from a Mercedes-Benz ML63 (R670,000) to a Mercedes-Benz C180 (R300,000), and from a Ford Ranger (R335,000) to a Nissan NP200 (R160,000).

The website ran a survey during the first week of May 2020 to establish specific lockdown buying patterns.

Mienie said: “We have established that 30% of consumers indicate they are under pressure to replace their vehicle within the next four weeks. This pipeline needs to be managed to avoid a further financial impact on both consumers and car dealers. The sooner consumers are allowed to trade with vehicle dealerships, the sooner their family’s financial pressures may be eased."