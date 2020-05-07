ThrowbackThursday: Volkswagen Cross Up vs Smart ForFour

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us back to September 14, 2016, where we arranged a play date between the Volkswagen Up and Smart ForFour.

A certain retailer released a line of miniature household items some months ago. The ensuing frenzy reminded us that mundane objects are endearing and novel when they are shrunken. I also noticed this when I went dress-shopping for a new addition to the family recently. Even the hardest heart cannot help but fawn and coo over tiny sneakers for baby feet.

And the dainty pair posing in front of a graffiti-splashed background this week elicit a similar feeling — though you might retort that for roughly the same price as these boutique hatchbacks, you could hop into a roomier and more substantial B-segment car. True. But variety is the spice of life, right?

Anyway, back to these darling dwarfs. Volkswagen launched the Up (we took a decision to omit the silly exclamation mark in its title) in February last year. There may have been concerns that it was going to supplant the Polo Vivo in success, but that was not the case because the Up caters for a different buyer. Earlier this year a five-door derivative joined the fray, including a model with a quasi-off-road persona, which we have here.