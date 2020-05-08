10 questions with Volvo interior design director Lisa Reeves

Lisa Reeves gets to oversee and design the interiors of Volvo cars for a living.

Thomas Falkiner chats to her about why she got into the game, what effect electrification is having on the industry, and how Volvo makes their interiors stand out from the rest.

1: What steered you towards a career in designing car interiors?

I enjoyed drawing from an early age and throughout school my favourite topics were art and design.

My interest in cars came through my childhood experiences. My father is a car enthusiast. I accompanied him when he attended and competed in motorsport events, and developed my own interest in cars

It was when I visited universities to apply for product design and car design courses that I realised the creative potential, and that my greater interest was in car design.

2: What do you want people to feel when they are inside a Volvo product?

We want people to feel special and comfortable in a calm environment created by good, clean design and use of beautiful materials, and reassured by a refined quality,

They do not need to be worried or confused by overwhelming technology and features. Controls are minimal, logical, easy to find and intuitive.

3: How has automotive interior design changed over the last 10 years?

Opportunities for interior design have increased over the last 10 years. Technology progression such as screens, touch controls and the ability to combine technology into surface materials can give more freedom to interior design themes.

With electrification we can change the platform and layout of components, and engineer new components giving more flexibility in space and layout of the interior design.