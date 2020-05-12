Industry survey reveals which car brand has the best salespeople

In today's ultra-competitive and cutthroat car sales environment, which brand’s dealers have the best new vehicle salespeople?

Cars.co.za's annual Ownership Satisfaction Survey, conducted in partnership with Lightstone Consumer,– has the answer.

Since 2015, Cars.co.za has conducted surveys with car owners to measure their perceptions of the respective new vehicle purchasing, after sales and overall ownership experiences they’ve had when dealing with brands’ franchised dealerships.

The survey is pivotal to the prestigious Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, powered by WesBank, in which 50% of the category scores are based on its findings. The much-prized Brand of the Year Award is based entirely on market data, which includes this survey.

Over the past five years, almost 30,000 car owners have completed the Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction survey, and more than 10,000 of these were completed in 2019.

The survey measures and tracks a wide range of issues of importance to South African car owners, and much of this information is shared with manufacturers through an online dashboard which is regularly updated.

For the purposes of this analysis of the sales process – and to attain more representative results - we only included brands for which at least 150 owners had answered the questions pertaining to sales experiences in 2019.

The purchasing experience

Owners who had recently purchased a new car, were asked about their sales experience. A number questions relate directly to the salesperson they dealt with. These cover the salesperson’s professionalism, friendliness, (perceived) honesty, product knowledge, how well extras and add-ons such as insurance, on-the-road costs and so on were explained, as well as the salesperson’s overall communication.

The brand with the overall highest-rated salespeople during the 2019 survey year was Isuzu, with a score of 9.1 (out of 10). Toyota, Honda and Mazda scored 9 out of 10, and Suzuki came in in at 8.9. It's interesting to note that the top five brands were all Japanese. Ford, BMW and Nissan (all with scores rounded off to 8.9) followed closely thereafter.