Five things you need to know about buying a car under level 4 lockdown

13 May 2020 - 12:52 By Motoring Reporter
You can now buy a car during Level 4 lockdown but precautions are still needed to stay safe.
Image: NejroN / 123rf

Dealerships can open their doors this week under strict instructions as government gazettes a phased approach for returning to normal.

According to Jeff Osborne, head of key accounts at Gumtree, all dealerships and used car outlets can operate with 30% of their staff with one employee/customer per nine square metres of floor space. Small businesses may operate with a minimum of five employees.

“This is certainly good news for the dealerships, but also the thousands of those employed by service stations, repair shops, component shops, manufacturing and of course – private individuals and entrepreneurs,” says Osborne.

Here is what you need to know if you are looking to buy a car:

1. Travel restrictions

It’s recommended to visit the dealership closest to you, but if there is a car you have to see, speak to the dealership about transferring the stock between branches. You can also obtain a special permit for travel, stamped at the police station.

2. Use digital tools

The majority of car sales will be done remotely – download Zoom or speak to your dealership via the classifieds sales site or telephone.

3. Test drives

Test drives are essential but will only be conducted by appointment. Make sure you know what warning signs to look out for and ask a lot of questions. Keep hand sanitiser with you and wear a mask.

4. Bring your own supplies

While most signatures will be done digitally, make sure to bring your own pen should this not be possible.

5. Make arrangements for childcare 

Unfortunately children will not be allowed inside the dealership – be sure to arrange suitable child care before arranging your appointment.

“While the pandemic might mean that consumers are hesitant to make large purchases, you may find yourself benefiting from lower vehicle prices and an extremely low petrol price. During the last recession, truck and light commercial vehicle sales shot up as more entrepreneurs emerged – now might be an excellent time to get in the game as new opportunities arise,” says Osborne.  

