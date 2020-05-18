13 famous car brands that went to the scrapheap in the sky

Pontiac | Birth: 1926 | Death: 2010

Another long-standing name that was canned by General Motors (GM) – and not the last on this list. Pontiac was founded by GM as a sister to the 1907 Oakland vehicle brand, which was slightly more upmarket. Pontiac soon supplanted Oakland in sales and Oakland was struck off the roll.

From the 1960s, the Pontiac brand served a role as the sporting-orientated division of the GM mix. Think of icons like the GTO muscle car. And how could anyone forget the Trans Am, which featured as the star in legendary titles such as Smokey and the Bandit and Knight Rider. The Fiero, with its compact body, rear-wheel drive and engine in the middle, was launched in 1984.

That same year Toyota dropped its MR2, with the same layout, interestingly. In 2004 the GTO nameplate was revived on a coupé body format of the vehicle we knew as the Chevrolet Lumina SS. In 2010 Pontiac was among the casualties in the bankruptcy and restructure of GM.

Rover | Birth: 1878 | Death: 2005

Rover was of course a victim in the great corporate kerfuffle as outlined in the paragraph on Austin. Officially, the rights to Rover belong to Tata Motors, included in their acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008

The Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), which purchased and revived MG as MG Motor, also created a brand dubbed Roewe which does appear to be a facsimile of Rover. But allow us to ignore that for a second and focus on some of the notable creations from the original Rover marque. Like the genesis Land Rover. Or the first Range Rover. Or saloons such as the stylish SD1 of 1976.

In 1979 the marque began selling rebadged Honda models. When BMW took over proceedings, it developed the elegant 75, which intended to draw on the spirit of luxury Rover saloons of yesteryear. Reviews were generally positive, but the whole exercise failed to turn Rover around, as we all know now. Still, one cannot help but feel that there might have been great potential for the Rover brand.