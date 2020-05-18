WATCH | Dream cars from the Mercedes-Benz Museum on Instagram

At the beginning of May, the first episode of a new video series from the Mercedes-Benz Museum went online on Instagram TV.

“Exclusive insights: The cars of the Mercedes-Benz Museum” presents seven dream cars from the museum’s permanent exhibition, focusing on details that usually remain hidden.

The series can be seen on the Instagram channels @mercedesbenzmuseum and @mercedesbenz.

This dynamic peek behind the scenes has already been very well received by followers. Only a few days after the series went online on Instagram TV, the video had already been viewed 220,000 times.