These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA

While the price of petrol is anticipated to increase, diesel is forecast to dip by as much as 56 cents. The frugality and torque-richness of an oil-burner, versus petrol equivalents, provide undeniable benefits in the real world. And modern examples of the breed are (mostly) undeserving of the clattering, smelly stigmas that defined forebears from yesteryear.

As the automotive market starts to open for business, we decided to help you survey the world of second-hand diesel options this week. Vehicle classifieds website AutoTrader provided us with data on its top 13 most-sold used diesel passenger vehicles, from the period of January to March 2020. Note that the list omits pickups — that was a separate piece itself, which you can read here.