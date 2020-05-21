ThrowbackThursday: Revisiting a couple of last chance saloons

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to February 21 2016, when we offered an overview of contenders in a segment largely overlooked by consumers. Not much has changed since, sadly, with some of the offerings pictured here having made a quiet exit from the market altogether…

South Africa, like many other global markets, was once a premier space for the large family sedan. Those with a little more mileage on the bodily odometer might recall nameplates such as the Ford Telstar, Nissan Maxima, Toyota Camry and Mazda 626. The Renault Laguna and Citroën C5 proffered Gallic charm to the segment, Peugeot had its hits in the category too.

As the first decade in the noughties progressed, the popularity of the genre began to dwindle. The ascent of the sport-utility vehicle and crossover formats is partly to blame. Perhaps the local penchant for premium brands is also something to consider. It seems that we South Africans feel large saloon ownership is only worthwhile if an Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz emblem accompanies proceedings.

While most of the monikers mentioned earlier are now defunct, there are still a handful of offerings in this ambit that occupy a grey area. We opted to survey the field. That these products continue to persist in a market where the popularity of traditional body formats is declining, makes them all moral winners in our book. And with great potential for relative bargains to be scored, given how heavy depreciation hits this niche.

The executive sedans gracing this page are not entry-level enough to be classed as such, nor premium enough to roll with the German Three. Save for the Volvo S60 perhaps. Which is an interesting place to start…